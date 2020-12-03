Manchester City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City and Fulham registered much needed victories in their last outings and will be eyeing more of the same as the two sides clash at the Etihad. Manchester City are reeling at 11th on the Premier League table and will look to capitalize on the opportunity they have against freshly promoted Fulham to climb higher up the table.

Meanwhile, Fulham will be feeling charged up for once after sealing a win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Despite the perceived gulf in class between Pep Guardiola's side and Scott Parker's, their record of two wins from the last five league games is identical with that of the Cottagers.

Manchester City haven't really found them among the goals as they have so often done over the past few seasons but a 5-0 win over Burnley will surely instil some much-needed confidence in the Cityzens. Though they sit at 11th, a win will promote them into the top four with a game in hand.

If they can register a win against Fulham, it will be the first time that Manchester City will have registered back-to-back wins in the Premier League this term. Fulham will be happy to get whatever they can out of the game because going to the Etihad and coming away with points is a tough task for any team, let alone a newly promoted one.

Manchester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Fulham have clashed a total of 67 times till date. Manchester City have dominated the fixture and have won 34 of those. Fulham have won on 17 occasions and 16 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in January in the FA Cup and Manchester City registered a comfortable 4-0 win.

Manchester City form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Fulham form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Manchester City vs Fulham Team News

Kevin De Bruyne is set to sign a new deal at Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano 👀 pic.twitter.com/xUv6SnoEiF — Goal (@goal) December 2, 2020

Sergio Aguero missed the last two games and is a doubt for this one after suffering a knee injury. He will undergo a late scan. Manchester City have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Suspensions: None

Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah continue to be sidelined for Fulham. Kenny Tete will also miss out on this one.

Injuries: Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction

Manchester City put five past Burnley and this might just be them kicking into top gear. They also have home advantage. Fulham might have got the better of Leicester City but Pep Guardiola and co. in full swing is a whole another deal.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Fulham