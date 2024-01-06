Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Reigning champions Manchester City will invite Huddersfield Town to the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording six wins. They will play for the first time in 2024 and concluded last year with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. Rodri broke the deadlock in the 14th minute and Julián Álvarez doubled their lead in the 61st minute.

The visitors, on the other hand, have just one win in their last eight games across all competitions. They lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough in their final EFL Championship match of 2023 last week and their poor run continued on Monday as they suffered a 4-1 away loss to Leicester City on New Year's Day.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 80 times across all competitions thus far, with the hosts having a 28-22 lead in wins and 30 games ending in draws. They last met in the 2018-19 edition of the Premier League, with City securing a league double with an aggregate score of 9-1.

They have met six times in the FA Cup thus far, with three of these meetings being rematches. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings with three wins to their name.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their seven meetings against the visitors in the 21st century, recording four wins. Their last two defeats against Huddersfield Town have both come at home in the erstwhile League Division 1.

City have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in all competitions this season, scoring at least two goals in 11 of the 13 games.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

The Cityzens have lost just once in their last 17 games across all competitions. They have won four games in a row, keeping three clean sheets and scoring 12 goals.

Interestingly, they have failed to score in five of their last seven home meetings against the visitors but have scored 11 goals in three meetings in the 21st century. Pep Guardiola remains without the services of John Stones through an ankle injury. Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips, Matheus Nunes, and Scott Carson are struggling with an illness and face a late fitness test.

Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are back in training but will not be risked here. Erling Haaland has participated in some training sessions but is not in contention to start. Rodri has left training due to a personal reason and should be back in time for the Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The Terriers have just one win in their last 10 away games, suffering two defeats on the spin. They are winless in their last seven meetings against the hosts, scoring just four goals in that period.

Danny Ward, Delano Burgzorg, Jaheim Headley, and Kyle Hudlin are sidelined with injuries at the moment and won't make the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Jonathan Hogg and Ben Jackson, meanwhile, are back from illness.

City will play for the first time in 2024 and will be well-rested for the match. Considering their current form and advantage in terms of squad quality, they should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Julián Álvarez to score or assist any time - Yes