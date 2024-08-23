Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Manchester City will welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts got their title defense underway with a win last week while the visitors suffered a defeat in their return to the top flight.

City played Chelsea in their campaign opener, recording a 2-0 win. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 18th minute and former Blues midfielder Mateo Kovačić doubled their lead in the 84th minute.

Ipswich hosted Liverpool in their first game of the season last week. After putting up a good fight in the first half, which ended goalless, they conceded twice within five minutes in the second forty-five. Mohamed Salah picked up the assist for Diogo Jota's 60th-minute opener and got on the scoresheet himself in the 65th minute.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 66 times in all competitions, with just eight meetings taking place in the Premier League. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 28-23 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

The last 12 meetings between them have produced conclusive results with seven wins for the visitors and five for the hosts. They last met in the FA Cup in 2002, which City won 4-1.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League games, registering 10 consecutive wins.

Ipswich Town have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

City have won 17 of their 18 league meetings against newly promoted sides.

The two teams have met eight times in the Premier League, with the hosts leading 4-2 in wins. Interestingly, the visitors secured a league double when they last met in the competition in the 2000-01 season.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Citizens enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign last week and will look to continue that form in their first home game of the season. They went unbeaten at home in the Premier League last season and last suffered a home defeat in the competition in November 2022.

Oscar Bobb remains a long-term absentee while Savinho is a doubt after picking up a knock last week and was subbed off after the break. Rodri missed the campaign opener and is unlikely to be available to Pep Guardiola.

The Tractor Boys met Liverpool in their campaign opener and face another tough test this week. They registered just two shots on target and will look to improve upon that record. They have just one win in their last 14 league outings, which is a cause for concern.

Kieran McKenna has a lengthy absentee list for the match with six players confirmed to miss out, including on-loan City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Arijanet Muric is a doubt and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the recent form of the two teams, City are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Ipswich Town

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes

