Manchester City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th December 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Leeds United in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester City have been in impeccable form this season and are currently at the top of the Premier League standings. The Cityzens edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Chelsea over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Leeds United and have won 45 games out of 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds' 43 victories.

Manchester City are winless in their last four Premier League games against Leeds United and have failed to defeat their opponents in 18 years.

Manchester City have scored 499 goals in 206 games under Pep Guardiola and could scale the 500-goal mark this week.

Joe Gelhardt is a goal away from becoming the first teenager to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for Leeds United since James Milner in 2002.

Leeds United have won only one of the last 14 away games against reigning champions in the Premier League and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Leeds United have won six of their seven midweeks games since their promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester City are in excellent form at the moment and have one of the best squads in the Premier League. With Liverpool and Chelsea hot on their heels, Pep Guardiola's charges will need to work hard to defend their Premier League crown this season.

Leeds United @LUFC 👏 "It was a special moment" At 19 years and 221 days, Joe became our youngest PL goalscorer since 2004 👏 "It was a special moment" At 19 years and 221 days, Joe became our youngest PL goalscorer since 2004 https://t.co/Y8A8pDTrtx

Leeds United can be an exhilarating outfit on their day but are in dire need of a shot in the arm at the moment. Manchester City have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United

Manchester City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Bernardo Silva to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

