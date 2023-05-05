Manchester City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leeds United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigors of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Cityzens eased past West Ham United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Leeds United and have won 48 out of the 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leeds United's 43 victories.

Manchester City have won their last three matches against Leeds United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Leeds United lost this fixture by a 7-0 margin last season and last lost consecutive away league games against Manchester City in 1992.

Leeds United conceded 23 goals in their seven games in the Premier League in April this year and set a new record in the competition.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2020, Leeds United have won five Premier League games in May and have achieved their highest win rate in this month.

Manchester City vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on extending their lead at the top of the league table. Erling Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking season so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Leeds United have struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Leeds United

Manchester City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

