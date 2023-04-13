Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Foxes slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side outclassed Bayern Munich with a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive record against Leicester City and have won 65 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 32 victories.

Manchester City have won their last four games and 10 of their last 12 games against Leicester City in the Premier League, with their previous defeat against the Foxes coming by a 5-2 margin in 2020.

After a run of four victories in their first five away games at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, Leicester City have lost five of their last six such matches at the venue.

Since their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in February this year Manchester City have won seven of their last eight Premier League games and are on a five-game winning run in the competition.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have come into their own over the past month. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Leicester City have been a shadow of their former selves this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Leicester City

Manchester City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

