Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th December 2021

The Premier League features a set of exciting Boxing Day fixtures this weekend as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with a struggling Leicester City outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been defensively abysmal this season. The Foxes fielded a full-strength side against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this week but suffered a damaging penalty shoot-out defeat after an inspired second-half comeback from Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are one of the favourites to win the Premier League title. The Cityzens eased past Newcastle United by a 4-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Leicester City and have won 63 out of 124 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 32 victories.

Manchester City have an impressive recent record against Leicester City and have won eight of their last ten matches against the Foxes.

Manchester City have a stellar record at home on Boxing Day and have are unbeaten in their last eight games, winning an impressive six matches.

Leicester City do not have a good Boxing Day record and have won only one of their last 11 Premier League games played on the 26th of December.

Leicester City have won only two of their eight away games this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Riyad Mahrez has the worst Boxing Day record in Premier League history and has lost all five of his games played on this day.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester City have hit their stride in the Premier League and have become a virtually unstoppable juggernaut in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola's charges have scored 12 goals in their last three league games and will want to add to their tally on Sunday.

Leicester City have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have been derailed by their own defensive woes. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

Manchester City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Bernardo Silva to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi