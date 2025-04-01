  • home icon
  Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:50 GMT
Leicester City FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Leicester City take on Manchester City this week

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Leicester City lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens edged Bournemouth to a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Manchester City have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 67 out of the 128 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 32 victories.
  • Manchester City have won nine of their last 10 matches against Leicester City and have won each of their last six such games, scoring 15 goals in the process.
  • Leicester City have not played out a draw in any of their 12 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League and have won five of these games.
  • Manchester City have won 21 of their last 22 matches against newly-promoted opponents in the Premier League and have won their last 12 such games.
  • Leicester City have lost 13 of their last 14 matches in the Premier League and have lost their last six league games.
Manchester City vs Leicester City Prediction

Manchester City have flattered to deceive in the Premier League this season and have won only one of their last three games. Erling Haaland has shown flashes of his brilliance this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Leicester City are in dismal form at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City

Manchester City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
