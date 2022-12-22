Manchester City vs Liverpool: 3 key battles to look out for | Carabao Cup

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, December 22.

This is the first competitive game and test for both clubs since the 2022-23 campaign was halted due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition.

The Citizens will look to replicate their most recent performance, where they defeated Girona 2-0 in a friendly game, which was played on December 17.

The Reds, on the other hand, are also coming from the back of a win, having beaten AC Milan 4-1 in a friendly game, which was played on December 16.

The fixture promises to be interesting as both teams will be eyeing a spot in the next round of the competition. On that note, this article will look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Kevin DeBruyne vs Thiago Alcantara

Kevin DeBruyne - Manchester City v Girona - Friendly

The Belgian international had a quiet campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition but his masterclass in midfield is one of the reasons why he remains one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

DeBruyne netted an outstanding goal and registered an assist in the first 20 minutes of his first game for Manchester City after the World Cup competition. His vision and ability to break any defensive set-up is remarkable. Monitoring his movements in and around the penalty box is difficult and Thiago Alcantra will have his work cut out.

Thiago's experience and ability to organize the midfield are well known and he will have to set up and stabilize Liverpool's midfield in this encounter.

#2 Darwin Nunez vs Manuel Akanji

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

In the aftermath of his unconvincing performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, Nunez netted a brace in his first game after the prestigious tournament in Liverpool's 4-1 win over AC Milan.

The 23-year-old's attacking intuition and vision in the final third of the pitch is remarkable as he is set to destabilize Pep Guardiola's backline. Monitoring his movements in the penalty box is a tough task and Akanji will have his work cut out.

However, Akanji's defensive awareness is outstanding. Similarly, his ball-winning proficiency is commendable. It will be interesting to see if he is able to pocket Nunez in this encounter.

#1 Erling Haaland vs Joe Gomez

Erling Haaland - Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

The Norwegian was in fine form before the start of the World Cup competition and it can be stated that he has picked up from where he left off. Haaland netted a goal in Manchester City's 2-0 friendly game win over Girona.

The 22-year-old's attacking threat is immense as he can score from any position inside the penalty box. Monitoring his movements in the final third of the pitch will be difficult and Gomez will have to be on his toes.

However, Gomez is sharp and his defensive intuition is commendable. It will be interesting to see if he can keep Haaland under check in this encounter.

Poll : 0 votes