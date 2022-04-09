Manchester City vs Liverpool: 5 key battles

Manchester City will take on Liverpool at the Etihad in what could be a potential Premier League title decider on Sunday.

Manchester City are currently perched at the top of the Premier League table with 73 points from 30 games. Liverpool are hot on their trails with 72 points. With just seven games remaining for each side after Sunday's showdown, this could very well be the contest that determines the 2021-22 Premier League champions.

Manchester City will remain on top in case of a draw but neither team will head into Sunday's game wanting to escape with just a point. Both teams have enough quality to take the game to the opposition and this could prove to be a definitive match in this fresh Premier League rivalry.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key player battles that could decide the game between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday.

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) vs Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Thiago Alcantara has made 12 Premier League starts for Liverpool this season. They have won all of those games with a combined scoreline of 35-2. Thiago has been quite impressive in central midfield for Liverpool and has worked tirelessly in the center of the pitch.

He is not only great at recycling possession efficiently but is also excellent at ground duels. The 30-year-old made as many as five tackles in Liverpool's latest Premier League outing against Watford. But he will meet his match in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva on Sunday.

Silva has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this term. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists and will look to make things happen for Pep Guardiola's men in the final third. The Portuguese international is not easy to shake off the ball just like Thiago and this could be a very interesting battle.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) vs Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a passing masterclass against Benfica in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League Round of 16 tie in midweek. He played a key role in the Merseysiders' second goal scored by Sadio Mane as they won the game 3-1. The right-back was pretty solid defensively as well.

But he will need to be on high-alerts against Raheem Sterling of Manchester City. Sterling can be a wiry presence down the left flank and if City dominate possession, Alexander-Arnold will be pegged back into his own half.

The 23-year-old is the main creator for his side and if City can keep him on his heels, they can cut off a major supply source to Liverpool's forward line.

#3 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) vs Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez has been in spectacular form for Manchester City this season. He has wreaked havoc down the right flank extensively for Pep Guardiola's men. The Algerian international's ability to weave past defenders combined with his exquisite technique makes him one of the most intimidating attackers in the Premier League.

In 22 appearances in the league, Mahrez has scored 10 goals and provided four assists. He won't have it easy on Sunday though as he goes up against Andy Robertson, one of the most in-form full-backs in the English top-flight right now.

The Scottish international has racked up 10 assists and has scored a goal in 23 Premier League appearances this term for Liverpool. Robertson loves to attack and his delivery from the left wing can be very dangerous.

Mahrez will be tasked with attacking the space left behind by Robertson on his forays forward but the Liverpool man possesses great recovery pace. This could be one of the battles that determines the outcome of this high-profile Premier League encounter.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah has been the best player in the Premier League this season by quite some distance. The Egyptian international has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Premier League appearances so far this term.

He will go up against Joao Cancelo, who has been a standout performer for Manchester City. The Portuguese international has done a great job on both ends of the pitch. In addition to Salah, Cancelo will need to be wary of Trent Alexander-Arnold as well whenever Liverpool break on the counter.

But either way, the battle between Salah and Cancelo is highly anticipated as the former had gotten the better of the latter in the reverse fixture at Anfield. Salah left Cancelo for dead as he flitted past multiple City defenders to score a spectacular solo goal in the 2-2 draw in October 2021.

Can Cancelo take revenge? We can only wait and watch.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) vs Fabinho (Liverpool)

It is unclear whether Kevin De Bruyne will start as a central midfielder or as a false nine against Liverpool. No matter where he starts, he will need to find a way past Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian international has been one of Jurgen Klopp's best players this season.

De Bruyne has showcased great form too, scoring six goals and providing four assists in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for City. He is clearly back to his best and even scored the winning goal for his side in midweek against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Fabinho cannot afford to give De Bruyne time and space on the ball as the Belgian international has looked extremely sharp in possession.

