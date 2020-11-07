Manchester City vs Liverpool - 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City vs Liverpool is a fixture we have all come to look forward to as the Premier League title decider, but things are a wee bit different this year.

The defending champions have lost their titan in defence, Virgil van Dijk, to an injury that will keep him out for most of the season. Jurgen Klopp's charges have the second-worst defence in the league, yet sit atop the table. 2020 has been that kind of a beast.

Manchester City were expected to bounce back after an underwhelming season by their staggering standards last year, but the Cityzens have already dropped a few points and sit 10th in this season's table. Pep Guardiola has had to deal with plenty of injuries as well.

Nevertheless, both sides are in good form coming into the game; Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight games, and Liverpool have won their last five. Both Manchester City and Liverpool have also had excellent wins in the UEFA Champions League; with City defeating Olympiacos 3-0 and the Reds hammering Atalanta 5-0.

Most PL wins in 2020:

1️⃣9️⃣ Liverpool

1️⃣6️⃣ Man City

1️⃣3️⃣ @SouthamptonFC

1️⃣2️⃣ Arsenal

1️⃣2️⃣ Chelsea

1️⃣2️⃣ Man Utd

Liverpool - 19, Man City - 16, Southampton - 13, Arsenal - 12, Chelsea - 12, Man Utd - 12, Wolves - 12

It's all set to be a riveting contest with a plethora of superstars on display. Here are five players from either team who could make the difference:

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will aim to score against Liverpool once again.

12 games - four wins, two draws and six losses - is how Raheem Sterling has fared against his former employers ever since he left the city of Liverpool for neighbouring Manchester. However, the Englishman has only scored twice against the Reds and has assisted three goals.

Perhaps, as much as he would be loathe to admit it, the baying of the Kop every time he touches the ball at Anfield plays heavy on Sterling's mind. He's obviously much, much better than the aforementioned record suggests.

James Milner & Raheem Sterling have scored for BOTH Liverpool & Man City in this fixture



Who is the only other player to have done this? 🤔



Find out on #SaturdaySocial pic.twitter.com/D0lJU7vXZP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2020

Indeed, with the crowd absent the last time Manchester City met Liverpool, Sterling was imperious; he absolutely eviscerated Joe Gomez as Guardiola's men ran out 4-0 winners. Sterling won a penalty, scored a goal and forced an own goal in a virtuoso performance. He would love to do an encore when he comes up against Gomez, this time without Virgil van Dijk to protect the latter.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah

Pep Guardiola has been at Manchester City for five seasons now. In this period, only three players have scored more than Mohamed Salah has against the Cityzens, with the Egyptian netting four times and assisting twice in the nine games he's played against the Sky Blues.

Salah is likely to come up against one of Joao Cancelo or Nathan Ake as he makes his trademark runs forward. He certainly has the quality to run rings around Manchester City, although Salah has been visibly frustrated with teammates on occasion this season.

Nevertheless, Salah is in fine form in the Premier League this season, netting seven goals in as many games; so, one wouldn't bet against the 28-year-old netting against Manchester City once again.