Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a massive encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been well below their best so far this season. The Merseyside outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid last month and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens thrashed Burnley by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent historical record against Manchester City and have won 108 out of the 223 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 59 victories.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 13 home games against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin in 2015.

Liverpool are looking to complete a league double over Manchester City for only the second time in their last 17 Premier League campaigns.

Liverpool have won 23 matches against reigning champions in the Premier League - more than any other team in the English top flight.

Manchester City have won their last three games in the Premier League and are yet to win four league games in a row in their 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool have won only 12 points from their 13 away games in the Premier League so far this season, as opposed to an impressive 30 points in their home games.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad in their ranks and will need to be at their best to keep up with Arsenal at the top of the league table. Erling Haaland has been lethal this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Liverpool have stepped up in big Premier League games this season and will need to present a robust front this weekend. Manchester City are in better form, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

