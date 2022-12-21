Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2022

The Carabao Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Manchester City lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Merseyside outfit scored four goals against AC Milan last week and will look to replicate the feat in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have found themselves engaged in an intriguing battle with Arsenal for the Premier League title. The Cityzens eased past Girona by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent record against Manchester City and have won 108 out of the 222 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 58 victories.

Manchester City are winless in their last five matches against Liverpool and have lost their last three matches against the Merseyside giants in all competition.

In the four games preceding their three-game losing streak against Liverpool, Manchester City had scored 13 goals against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Erling Haaland is the top goalscorer in the Premier League this season and has already scored an impressive 18 goals in only 14 league games so far.

Manchester City have unsurprisingly been the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League this season, scoring an impressive 40 goals in their 14 league games so far.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester City have not been at their best against Liverpool in recent months and have a point to prove in this fixture. Erling Haaland did not participate in the World Cup and will be intent on making his mark this week.

Liverpool have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will hope that the World Cup break rejuvenates their domestic fortunes. Manchester City have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

