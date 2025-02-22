Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a high-profile encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside outfit played out a disappointing 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 94 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 50 victories.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 15 matches at home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin in November 2015.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture at Anfield by a 2-0 margin in December last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City for only the third time in their history.

Liverpool have completed Premier League doubles over reigning champions on six previous occasions in the competition - more than any other team in the history of the top flight.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have thrived under Arne Slot this season and will need to maintain their momentum to keep the top spot in the title race. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Manchester City have flattered to deceive this season but have shown signs of revival in the Premier League. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

