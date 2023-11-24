Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with a massive clash this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 108 out of the 224 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's 60 victories.

Manchester City won their previous match against Liverpool in the Premier League last season and have not won consecutive such games in the competition since 1937.

Liverpool have won only one of their last 15 matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin in 2015.

This is the fourth match between Liverpool and Manchester City with both teams at the top of the Premier League table - only three such fixtures have been played more often in the competition.

Manchester City have won each of their last 23 matches at home in all competitions and could equal a record for a top-flight side by avoiding defeat this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester City have fought their way to the top of the league table this season and face another stern test this weekend. Julian Alvarez has shown steady improvement under Pep Guardiola and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Liverpool are in the title race at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes