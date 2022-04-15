Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup features a massive semi-final fixture this weekend as Manchester City take on Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been excellent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League standings and have been impressive so far. The Cityzens were held to a difficult 0-0 stalemate by Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are only a single point behind Manchester City. The Merseyside outfit rested several players in their 3-3 draw against Benfica and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an impressive record against Manchester City and have won 105 out of 219 matches played between the two sides. Manchester City have managed 58 victories against Liverpool and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last weekend and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams stepped up on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Manchester City form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Liverpool form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Liverpool Team News

Manchester City need to win this game

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker picked up injuries against Atletico Madrid and might not be able to recover in time for this match. Ruben Dias has completed his recovery but is yet to make his comeback for the team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer

Unavailable: Benjamin Mendy

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has completed his recovery and should be able to feature in this game. Diogo Jota is still carrying a niggle, however, and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diogo Jota

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Mohamad Salah, Roberto Firmino

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Manchester City have thrived yet again under Pep Guardiola this season but face an imminent threat to their Premier League crown. The Cityzens are only two victories away from an FA Cup triumph and face a massive test this weekend.

Liverpool have done brilliantly to turn their season around since the turn of the year and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Manchester City have squad depth on their side, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

