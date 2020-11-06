Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City host Liverpool in a massive Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side have recently found a run of form after an iffy start to the season, but with both sides having a few injuries to deal with, this is sure to be an interesting game for the two managers.

Both these teams picked up terrific UEFA Champions League wins in midweek. Liverpool blew Atalanta away in Bergamo, with a Diogo Jota hat-trick inspiring a 5-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

For Manchester City, the win was far more routine, but came with a massive boost, as Gabriel Jesus scored on his return to the side in a 3-0 win over Olympiacos.

In the early running, Liverpool are five points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table, but have played a game more than the team that are thought to be their closest rivals.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have beaten Manchester City 105 times in 215 past clashes between these two teams. Manchester City have won 57 times, whereas 52 games have ended in draws.

The last game between these two sides ended 4-0 to the Cityzens at the Etihad, just a week after Liverpool were confirmed as champions last season.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Liverpool Team News

Fernandinho has an injury and is expected to miss a few more weeks of action. Sergio Aguero was confirmed to be missing this game on Friday, with Pep Guardiola saying the Argentine isn't ready to be picked on Sunday. Benjamin Mendy is a long-term injury absentee.

Injured: Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Liverpool obviously have issues at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho both ruled out. But they are boosted by the return of Joel Matip to the starting line-up. Thiago Alcantara is not yet ready to make his return from injury, after last featuring in the Merseyside Derby three weeks ago.

.@Thiago6 is set to miss our trip to @ManCity on Sunday, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 6, 2020

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

The scenario with the injury absentees leaves Manchester City in a slightly better place with their squad, with Jesus's injury being a massive boost to their chances.

Liverpool will be no pushovers, but we are predicting a narrow Manchester City win in this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool