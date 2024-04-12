Manchester City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Luton Town lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Preview

Luton Town are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Bournemouth to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Cityzens were held to a 3-3 draw by Real Madrid in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Luton Town and have won 22 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Luton Town's 14 victories.

Manchester City have won their last four matches at home against Luton Town in league competitions and have scored a total of 12 goals in these games.

Luton Town have conceded eight goals in their two matches against Manchester City in all competitions so far this season but have managed to score three goals in these games.

Luton Town have never won an away match against reigning league champions and have lost each of their last nine such games.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 40 matches at home in all competitions and are only two games away from setting a record in this regard.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Prediction

Manchester City have an impeccable squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Luton Town have shown glimpses of their ability this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Luton Town

Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Phil Foden to score - Yes