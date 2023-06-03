Manchester City vs Manchester United: 3 key battles to look out for | FA Cup final

Manchester City will go head-to-head with Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The game is scheduled to be played at the famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday, (June 3)

The Cityzens have been brilliant across numerous competitions in the 2022-23 campaign and they have a decent chance of winning a treble if they win this game.

On the other hand, the 2022-23 campaign can be termed as one of Manchester United's most improved seasons in recent years as a victory in this clash will guarantee their second trophy of the campaign.

The rivalry between both Manchester clubs have been long lived as this game promises to be intense as well.

This is United's final game of the season and they will want to end it on a high. As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side have a second final next week as well - the UEFA Champions League summit clash against Inter Milan. Should City win both games, they will complete a famous treble, which was last achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson's United back in the 1999-00 season.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne vs Casemiro

Manchester City's De Bruyne is ready to face Manchester United

Arguably the most consistent midfielder in the world, De Bruyne is creative and his attacking intuition is remarkable as well.

De Bruyne's impactful presence has seen him score 10 goals and register 28 assists in 47 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. Similarly, he was crowned the Premier League's playmaker of the season in the just concluded campaign.

Given his ability to create something out of nothing, his presence will be crucial for Pep Guardiola in this clash and monitoring his movements in midfield could be a problem for the Red Devils.

However, when you talk about defensively efficient midfielders, one of the names that comes to mind is Casemiro. Similarly, his ability to stabilize the midfield has been outstanding.

Stopping De Bruyne in midfield remains his primary assignment in this clash and it remains to be seen who emerges on top in what could termed as the battle of the midfield.

#2 Marcus Rashford vs Manuel Akanji

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It can be stated that Rashford is currently one of the most in-form attackers in Europe as his presence has been remarkable for Manchester United in recent times.

The Englishman has netted 30 goals and registered 11assists in 55 appearances in the 2022-23 season. Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he's fast and tricky in the final third. Similarly, Rashford's potential presence is a clear indication that Akanji will have his work cut out.

However, Akanji has been decent in defense for the Cityzens in recent months and his defensive intuition has been outstanding as well. It will be fascinating to see if he will be able to keep Rashford under tabs.

#1 Erling Haaland vs Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

As the list of gifted strikers keeps improving, one of the names that's currently at the top of the list is Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been firing on all cylinders in attack and his attacking brilliance has seen him score 52 goals and register nine assists in 51 appearances so far.

Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he knows how to properly convert chances to goals. While his vision in attack is second to none, it can be stated that Varane will have his work cut out.

In the absence of Lisandro Martinez, one of the defenders that could try to keep Haaland under wraps is Varane. This is based on the idea that the Frenchman is well experienced and his defensive intuition is remarkable as well. Hence, this key battle is one to look out for.

