Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 key battles that could decide the derby | Premier League 2020-21

It is time for one of the premier fixtures of European football, as Manchester City and Manchester United lock horns for the 185th time in the famous Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Although at the time of writing, this is a battle between first and second, the full-time score should have little impact on the final outcome of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester City should comfortably secure their third triumph in four years, having built a seemingly unassailable 14-point lead over their bitter rivals.

That being said, the Manchester derby - like any other derby in the world - has more than just three points at stake. More than anything else, it is the bragging rights that the fans of the two teams around the globe pine for.

The home team, Manchester City, have won 21 games on the trot and are favourites to make it 22. But football is never played or won on paper, so Manchester United will aim not to read too much into those stats.

These five individual battles will prove crucial in determining who prevails when the final whistle is blown.

#5 Ilkay Gundogan vs Scott McTominay

Manchester United need McTominay to have a solid game

Ilkay Gundogan will be turning 31 later this year, and he has never been better. The German international is in the form of his life, racking up goals at a rate any striker would be proud of. He has been a handful for defenders, using his tricky off-the-ball movement to lose his markers. On top of that, his regular midfield play involving passing and tackling has also been excellent.

He has already proven that he loves playing against a top-6 side, and Manchester United will be wary of the same. If Scott McTominay can guard the former Borussia Dortmund man effectively, City will find it a lot harder to break the Reds' backline.

#4 Edinson Cavani vs Ruben Dias

Cavani must use his experience to create chances out of nothing for Manchester United.

With Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial all struggling in-front of goal of late for Manchester United, the responsibility of putting the ball into the back of the net has fallen on Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

City's defense has been incredibly resolute this season, thus Fernandes will struggle to cause the Cityzens many problems all by himself.

Pep Guardiola on Man Utd: “They are so strong in all departments. Defensively, and Bruno Fernandes, the speed up front with James, Rashford, Martial, the experience of Cavani, a player I admire the most for what he's done with his career.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WglJ5ROppT — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 5, 2021

A stage as big as this simply needs an experienced head like Edinson Cavani to step up. His presence in the box gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a different dynamic when on the front foot.

His hold-up play will need to be near perfect for Manchester United, and if a chance falls to him inside the box, he needs to test Ederson at the very least. To numb the Uruguayan's influence on the match, Ruben Dias will need to be at his usual best. Cavani is one of the most physical centre-forwards in the game today, and someone like a Ruben Dias will need to go for every header with all he has got in his tank.

