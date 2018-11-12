Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points

Manchester City were the better team on the night

The City of Manchester has been painted blue again. A fixture in which the home side has struggled to win over the past 4 years saw that record being struck off as Pep Guardiola's men left the Red Devils bleeding with their swashbuckling style of football.

Manchester United's dugout spirits were perhaps hampered by the absence of their main craftsman Paul Pogba who sustained an injury from the Champions League match against Juventus. Having set up his team defensively, Jose Mourinho saw his team concede 3 goals that could very well have been avoided on another night.

It was David Silva who scored the opener for the Cityzens in the 12th minute as Manchester United's defence caved under the early spell of pressure that the vibrant City attackers levied on them. Sergio Aguero extended City's lead early in the second half with a thunderous strike although he'll count himself lucky to have beaten David de Gea at his near post.

Manchester United teased a comeback as Lukaku won a penalty in great parts thanks to an overly adventurous Ederson. Anthony Martial converted from the spot but United's comeback train was derailed by City in the 86th minute by a goal that took 44 passes to construct.

It was a Manchester derby that wasn't short on excitement and let's not waste another minute and dive right in:

#5 Manchester United switched off in the early minutes once again

All guilty

The whole of the first 12 minutes was just the lead up to that opening goal from Manchester City. United were being outplayed and outclassed. Ander Herrera who, at first, looked to be man-marking David Silva looked all over the place and all their players, though lodged up inside their defensive third, was still affording room to the Cityzens to ping the ball around.

Consequently, Sterling whipped a dangerous looking ball into the danger area and the United defenders let it run past them. Bernardo Silva sent it back across the face of goal and David Silva could hardly miss from 5 yards out.

After the goal was conceded though, it looked like an equal game as Manchester United put together some moves of their own even though they hardly ever looked like troubling Ederson.

In the second half, it was a poor kick from de Gea that set City off. Lingard failed to bring the ball under control and having won the ball near the halfway line, Pep's men ran at the United defence that was backpedalling like toddlers by the shore at sunset.

Aguero connected well but David De Gea should be saving that all day long. Manchester United need to remain alert through the entirety of the 90 or they'll concede cheap goals against top quality sides that barely need an invitation to ripple the netting.

