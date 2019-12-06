Manchester City vs Manchester United: Last 3 meetings

The first Manchester derby of 2019-20 goes down this weekend as City play host to United

It’s time for the first Manchester derby of 2019-20 this weekend, as Manchester City welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to the Etihad for what could be an epic encounter.

Both teams won during the midweek fixtures; Pep Guardiola’s side overwhelmed Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday, running out 1-4 winners, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United got one over their former boss Jose Mourinho by beating his Tottenham side 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Reigning Premier League champions City will rightly come into this match as favourites, but as it’s a major local derby, anything is possible. With that in mind, here’s a look at the last three meetings between the two rivals.

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

24 April 2019, Premier League

Bernardo Silva gave Manchester City the lead in the last meeting between the rivals

With a second consecutive Premier League title firmly in their sights, Manchester City were able to defeat their rivals in enemy territory last April. That moved them into pole position ahead of their nearest title challengers, Liverpool.

The match remained goalless at half-time, but City turned up the heat on Solskjaer’s Red Devils in the second half, and scored through Bernardo Silva on 54 minutes and Leroy Sane on 66 minutes.

Interestingly enough, United keeper David de Gea – usually one of his side’s most consistent performers – was at fault for both goals. He allowed Silva’s low drive in at his near post, while Sane’s shot went almost directly through him.

Although United were able to hold the Citizens off for the first half, the game largely changed when Sane was brought on to replace the injured Fernandinho. The German forward gave Guardiola’s side a different attacking outlet, and his side scored just one minute after his arrival on the pitch.

Overall, the match highlighted the gulf in class between Manchester’s two sides. United had just one shot on target during the entire match and also gave up 63% possession to their rivals, who looked every bit the champions elect.

