Manchester City vs Manchester United: Player Ratings

It's Pep vs. José yet again!

It was yet another thrilling encounter between the two Manchester sides, this time with Pep Guardiola coming on top. The Citizens slotted three goals past Mourinho's men, with David Silva, Sergio Agüero and İlkay Gündoğan all getting on the scoresheet.

United did manage to pull one back, with Anthony Martial converting a penalty during the second half, but in the end, it was just too much for them. As both the Manchester clubs fought it out on a day which won't be forgotten for quite a while now, let's take a look at how each player fared.

Manchester City

David Silva (centre) celebrates scoring the first goal of the game

Ederson Moraes: 6/10

Although Ederson was arguably the better of the two goalkeepers today, he breached his line and conceded a penalty which Martial converted. Otherwise, he would have enjoyed the fact that United's attack couldn't come anywhere near him.

Kyle Walker: 6/10

Walker did well to prevent Martial from breaching their defence and contributed to preventing United's second-half chances being converted into goals.

John Stones: 6/10

Like Aymeric Laporte, Stones was not troubled too much in the first half and didn't have to do too much this match. He did lose out on another clean sheet but would be content with his performance.

Aymeric Laporte: 6/10

He wasn't disturbed by United's front three at all during the first half of the match and did well to prevent them from scoring in the second half.

Benjamin Mendy: 7/10

Mendy got the better of Rashford during the match and barely gave the Englishman space to push forward.

📒Bernardo Silva: 7/10

Bernardo provided David Silva with an assist and looked deadly in the opening minutes of the game. The way he played during the first half of the match made the City supporters temporarily forget about Kevin de Bruyne. He did get a yellow card, however, in the 33rd minute.

Fernandinho: 9/10

The Brazilian provided some key opportunities for Bernardo Silva in the first couple of minutes and immediately put pressure on the United defence. He also supplied Raheem Sterling with a beautiful opportunity in the second half and was dominant in midfield.

⚽️David Silva: 9/10

He scored the first goal of the match, slotting it past de Gea in just under 12 minutes. He later pushed deep and controlled City's attack during the second half.

🔻Riyad Mahrez: 7/10

City's recent signing was comfortable on the ball throughout the game and controlled the right wing. He got past Luke Shaw multiple times with relative ease and was substituted for Leroy Sané in the 62nd minute.

⚽️🔻Sergio Agüero: 8/10

Agüero was at the center of City's attack for the entire first half but did not convert key passes. The Argentine did end up scoring City's second goal around the 50-minute mark.

Raheem Sterling: 8/10

Sterling was brilliant on the right wing, keeping Luke Shaw quiet for the entire game. He was always seen in United's half and made some meaningful runs.

Substitutes:

🔺Leroy Sané: 6/10

He was substituted in for Riyad Mahrez in the 62nd minute. In the 78th minute, he put on an impressive display of skills, trying to beat off 5 United players, but was unlucky.

⚽️🔺İlkay Gündoğan: 8/10

Gündoğan was brought on in place of Sergio Agüero around the 75th minute. The German ended up securing City's victory by tapping it in just 4 minutes from injury time.

🔺Phil Foden: N/A

Phil only came onto the pitch during injury time and therefore did not make any contribution to the match.

