Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another edition of the Manchester Derby this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with arch-rivals Manchester United in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Devils defeated Burnley by a narrow 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 80 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 61 victories.

Manchester City have won five of their last eight matches against Manchester United in the Premier League but failed to win both their games against the Red Devils last season for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United have defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in four of the 16 matches between the two teams at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and could win consecutive such games against them for the first time since 2021.

Manchester City have lost two of their first three matches in a Premier League season for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League and have plenty of work to do to turn their campaign around. Erling Haaland found the back of the net in his previous game and will need to step up to the plate yet again this weekend.

Manchester United have a good recent record in this fixture but have issues of their own to resolve ahead of this game. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

