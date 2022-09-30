Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The Premier League features another edition of the Manchester derby this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with arch-rivals Manchester City in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Red Devils eased past Sheriff by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend,

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-0 margin before the international break and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 77 out of the 187 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Cityzens' 57 victories.

Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive matches against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four victories in 2014.

Manchester United have lost a total of 17 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League - they have suffered more league defeats only against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The away side has secured victory 21 times in Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United - the most of any fixture in the history of the competition.

Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium and have scored at least three goals in each of these games.

After a run of four consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Manchester United have manage to win their last four games in the competition.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City have one of the best squads in Europe at their disposal and are the favourites to win the league title yet again this season. Erling Haaland, in particular, has been in emphatic form and has scored an astonishing 11 goals in his first seven Premier League appearances.

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag and have pulled off a fair share of surprises against Pep Guardiola's side in the recent past. Manchester City are well-settled as a team, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

