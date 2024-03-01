The Premier League features a massive clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with arch-rivals Manchester United in a crucial encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side thrashed Luton Town by a 6-2 scoreline in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Red Devils edged Nottingham Forest to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 78 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 60 victories.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United have lost each of their last two matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 10 goals in these games.

Matches between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 22 victories away from home - the joint-highest such tally in the competition.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 54 matches at home in all competitions.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City have stuttered regularly throughout their Premier League campaign but seem to have found their feet in recent weeks. Erling Haaland scored five goals against Luton Town this week and will look to replicate his heroics on Sunday.

Manchester United have shown marked improvement over the past month but have a poor recent record at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

