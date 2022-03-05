Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this weekend as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils were lacklustre in their 0-0 stalemate against Watford last week and cannot afford to drop points yet again in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and face another battle with Liverpool for the league title. The Cityzens edged Everton to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Manchester City and have won 77 out of 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Cityzens' 56 victories.

Manchester City have completed a Premier League double only once under Pep Guardiola and could achieve the feat for a second time this weekend.

Manchester United could potentially win four consecutive away games in the Premier League against Manchester City for the first time in nearly 22 years.

Premier League matches between the two Manchester giants have witnessed 21 away victories - more than any other fixture in the history of the competition.

Manchester City have defeated Manchester United on 16 different occasions in the Premier League era - only Liverpool and Chelsea have managed more victories against the Red Devils during this period.

Two of Manchester City's three defeats in the Premier League have occurred at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City have been impressive in the Premier League this season but will need to work hard to maintain a safe distance between themselves and Liverpool. The reigning champions have one of the best squads in the world at their disposal and are in good form this year.

Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistency under Ralf Rangnick and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Manchester City to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi