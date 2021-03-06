Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

In-form Manchester City will face Manchester United in a much-anticipated Premier League derby on Sunday.

The two teams at the top have had a contrasting last few weeks. While Manchester City continue their incredible winning run, Manchester United have struggled for consistency.

In total, 14 points separate the two teams at the top of the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need a win to keep their slipping title hopes alive.

Manchester United surprisingly did the double over Manchester City last season, and Pep Guardiola’s side will be out to exact some revenge.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Manchester United have the better head-to-head record between the two teams as they have won 23 out of the 47 matches between the two sides. City have won 15 games, and nine have ended square.

The two sides have faced off twice already this season. The league fixture between the two ended in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Manchester City emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in January.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Manchester City vs Manchester United Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad to choose from as Nathan Ake is back in training. He is unlikely to feature though as he isn’t match-fit yet.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United

The Red Devils will be without the quartet of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and David De Gea. Dean Henderson is expected to start in goal as De Gea is back in Spain for personal reasons.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Phil Jones

Unavailable: David De Gea

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Probable XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyadh Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Both teams have respected each other in recent seasons. However, with a solid defense this time around, City will attack their arch-rivals with confidence that they can take the three points.

🗣️ Ole: "We've been more positive with the high press and trying to pin teams back.



🗣️ Ole: "We've been more positive with the high press and trying to pin teams back.

"We've not been clinical enough, but they've been tight games and it's another chance to put that right."

Manchester United’s defense has been reasonable but they might struggle to create openings if City dominate possession.

We expect a home win for Manchester City.

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United