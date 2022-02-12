Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's Super League 2021-22

The Women's Super League returns to the fold with a massive fixture this weekend as Manchester United take on Manchester City on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester United are in third place in the Women's Super League standings and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive this season. The Cityzens suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Chelsea last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a slight edge over Manchester United and have won three out of eight matches played between the two teams. Manchester United have managed two victories against their local rivals and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FA WSL Cup last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Manchester United. Manchester City were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Manchester City form guide in the Women's Super League: L-D-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide in the Women's Super League: D-W-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Manchester United Team News

Manchester City have a good squad

Manchester City

Steph Houghton and Chloe Kelly are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Manchester City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United need to win this game

Manchester United

With Millie Turner injured at the moment, Diane Caldwell is set to feature against Manchester City this weekend. Aoife Mannion is also unavailable and will not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Millie Turner, Diane Caldwell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ellie Roebuck; Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Ruby Mace, Lucy Bronze; Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw, Jessica Park

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mary Earps; Hannah Blundell, Maria Thorisdottir, Diane Caldwell, Ona Batlle; Katie Zelem, Hayley Ladd; Leah Galton, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo; Signe Bruun

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are on a five-match unbeaten streak in the Women's Super League and have been impressive so far. The Red Devils crashed out of the FA Cup last week and will want to make amends in their league.

Manchester City have largely failed to meet expectations so far and have managed only one point in their last two games. Manchester United are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi