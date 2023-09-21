Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

Manchester City are set to play Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Crvena zvezda in the group stage of the Champions League. A brace from Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez and a goal from Spanish midfielder Rodri secured the win for Manchester City. Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored the goal for Crvena zvezda.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Burnley in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni for Burnley was cancelled out by a second-half goal from winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has managed eight goal contributions in five league starts for Manchester City.

Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez has managed five goal contributions in five league starts for Manchester City.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has managed five goal contributions in four league starts for Nottingham Forest.

Swedish attacker Anthony Elanga has managed two goal contributions in one league start for Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Manchester City, as usual, are the favourites to win the league, and, as usual, sit at the top of the league table. Inconsistency is not a word that seems to exist in Pep Guardiola's dictionary, and Manchester City's sustained brilliance has almost become monotonous now.

The club decided to add centre-back Josko Gvardiol, midfielders Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic and winger Jeremy Doku to a treble-winning squad. Not much can be said about Manchester City; they are efficiently run, are well-versed with recruitment, and have the best manager in the world at the helm.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 8th in the league. Steve Cooper has done well with the club, and they have won two of their first five games in the league so far. They did not sign as many players this summer as they did last time around, but they still were very active.

Their most expensive acquisition was Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. The 25-year old has been on the radar for some time, and Nottingham Forest did well to pick him up for €35 million.

Manchester City will be the favourites against every club in the Premier League.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet- yes