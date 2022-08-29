Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

Manchester City are set to play Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in the league. A goal from Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and a hat-trick from Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. An own goal from centre-back John Stones and a goal from Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen proved to be a mere consolation for Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent game. A brace from star striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Manchester City are playing Nottingham Forest in a long time.

Erling Braut Haaland has enjoyed an excellent start to life in Manchester. The Norway international has scored six goals in just four league games.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has registered three assists in the league for Manchester City.

For Nottingham Forest, attackers Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson have both scored one goal in the league.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Manchester City have looked a little wobbly so far, especially defensively. In attack though, new signing Erling Braut Haaland has already proved to be worth the hype. The 22-year old still needs to ensure that he stays fit throughout the season, but there can be no doubting his goalscoring ability.

Questions were raised over the club's decision to sell important players like Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. However, Haaland is already a superstar, while signings like Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez should prove to be important as the season progresses.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have made nearly 20 summer signings so far. Unlike Fulham a few seasons ago, Nottingham Forest have been shrewder with their acquisitions, signing a combination of experience and youth for fairly cheap transfer fees.

Dean Henderson has started the season well, while more expensive acquisitions like Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis will hope to be more involved throughout the season. It will be interesting to see how manager Steve Cooper manages to integrate so many players, though.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score- Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first- Yes

