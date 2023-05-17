Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, May 17.

Both teams were decent in the first leg of this encounter as the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week.

However, when we take a look at the Cityzens' last five results, you will notice that they've won four out of the last five games and this is a good boost for them going into this clash. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been outstanding as well winning three out of their last five games.

Hence, the rivalry between both clubs tends to be intensifying as this showdown promises to be intense as well.

On that note, let's look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne vs Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian international is creative and his attacking prowess is immense as well. Kevin De Bruyne was decent in midfield in the first leg and his individual brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award.

De Bruyne has registered seven goal contributions in eight UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in and around the midfield is tough as he could create decent opportunities from any position in the midfield. His potential presence is a clear indication that Toni Kroos and several other Real Madrid midfielders will have to keep him under close watch.

However, when you talk about experienced and intuitive midfielders, Kroos is one of the players that comes to mind as he's also very creative and dangerous with the ball as well.

It remains to be seen who emerges on top in what we could term the battle of the midfield.

#2 Erling Haaland vs Eder Militao

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the finest strikers currently in Europe, Erling Haaland is clinical and his attacking consistency has been outstanding this season.

Haaland's attacking brilliance has seen him score 12 goals and register one assist in nine UEFA Champions League games this season.

Hence, he's arguably Manchester City's most vital forward in this clash and he's also a player that Eder Militao and several other Real Madrid defenders will want to keep under tabs.

Speaking about keeping players under tabs, Militao has been decent in defense in recent months and silencing Haaland in this clash remains his primary objective.

#1 Vinicius Junior vs Kyle Walker

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Arguably one of the most dangerous wingers currently in the footballing world, Vinicius is tricky and his attacking agility is remarkable.

Vinicius's attacking brilliance has seen him score seven goals and registered five assists in 11 UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Similarly, the Brazilian is very fast on the flank and his ability to find the back of the net from range is impressive as well. Kyle Walker will definitely have his work cut out against Vinicius.

However, when you talk about a perfect defensive player that could destabilize Vinicius, Walker clearly fits into the category as he's also very fast and robust in defense.

