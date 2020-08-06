Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

As the UEFA Champions League resumes after the long Covid break, Manchester City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Manchester City came back from behind and won the game thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

There were several standout performers on the night and the first leg was packed with exciting football. It was Real Madrid who had gone ahead after Isco slotted the ball home from a Vinicius cut-back. However, the Cityzens turned up the heat and got on the scoresheet when Gabriel Jesus nodded a KDB cross past Courtois.

City then went on to take the lead and added another valuable away goal to their kitty after Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the area by a reckless Carvajal. Kevin De Bruyne converted from the spot to make it 2-1.

Real Madrid are down by a goal already and will be without Sergio Ramos who will miss out after getting red-carded in the previous game. The Real Madrid players have to be at their best if they're to beat Pep Guardiola's City at Etihad.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 players to watch out for

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez was a livewire for Manchester City in the first-leg. The Algerian was at his best, slaloming past defenders and getting into dangerous areas. He made sure the Real Madrid defence wasn't afforded any sense of comfort or security by constantly constantly putting them up to test.

Though Mahrez couldn't get on the scoresheet, he combined with the rest of City's attackers with aplomb and was easily one of their best players on the night. With Sergio Ramos now unavailable and Mahrez in top form, Real Madrid will need to get numbers in behind despite having to try to reduce a deficit.

#4 Vinicius Jr.

Will Vinicius start?

Vinicius Jr. once again justified the hype surrounding him in the first-leg and he was the standout performer for the Blancos by a mile. Vinicius was excellent driving forward and did well in keeping the City defence occupied and gave Kyle Walker a great deal to think about through the length of the game.

It was he who set up Isco for the opening goal of the game. However, with Eden Hazard fully fit, Vinicius might start this one on the bench. But he is almost certain to get involved at some point and his pace and technique could prove to be the difference against tired City legs.

