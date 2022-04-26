Manchester City vs Real Madrid Combined XI | UEFA Champions League Semi-final 1st Leg

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to square off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night (26 April).

The two European heavyweights met at the same stage in the 2015-16 campaign, with Fernando's own-goal securing a 1-0 aggregate win for Madrid at the time.

A great many pieces have moved since then, especially for Manchester City. The Cityzens have a new coach in Pep Guardiola, have a world-class team, and have developed the mentality to perform in big matches.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are now without Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, while Gareth Bale has become a benchwarmer. Karim Benzema is now their undisputed talisman and the Frenchman is more than filling in for the club’s record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hours away from kickoff, we will take a quick look at the team news and combined XI of the two European heavyweights. Let’s get to it:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Team News

Manchester City: Joao Cancelo will not be available for the match against the Whites following his yellow against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final second leg. Kyle Walker and John Stones did not train on Monday (25 April) and remain major doubts for the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Real Madrid: Like Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti also has a couple of injury concerns to deal with. Both David Alaba and Casemiro remain major doubts for the match, especially the Brazilian midfielder. The club from the Spanish capital could conduct a last-minute fitness test to see whether the duo are fit enough to be involved at the Etihad.

With the team news out of the way, let us check out the best possible combined XI out of the available, eligible players.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, saving 39 shots in the Champions League alone.

He made some invaluable stops against Chelsea in the quarter-finals and is likely to have a busy night at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Right-back: Daniel Carvajal

Daniel Carvajal has noticeablely regressed over the last couple of seasons, but he can still produce great performances from time to time.

The Spaniard was great in the Round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and in the return fixture at Chelsea.

Los Blancos will need him to produce another sure-footed performance in the backyard of the English champions.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias

Manchester City are beaming with capable individuals, but very few can match Ruben Dias’ impact on the pitch.

He rarely fumbles his lines, reads passing lanes rather easily, and can make himself useful in the opposition box as well.

Dias is certain to be a vital player for the Citizens tonight.

Centre-back: Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte is all about composure and finesse. He remains cool as a cucumber under pressure, rarely giving away possession in threatening areas.

The Spaniard has also scored thrice in the Premier League this season, which is a testament to his versatility.

Left-back: Ferland Mendy

Los Blancos left-back Ferland Mendy has become an undisputed first-team player under Carlo Ancelotti and deservedly so.

He gives Madrid solidity down the left flank, something Marcelo does not.

The Frenchman’s attacking play is not yet up to the mark, but he is making strides in the right direction.

Defensive midfield: Rodri

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has been one of City’s most impressive performers this season.

He is an excellent distributor of the ball, shields the defense brilliantly, and also finds the back of the net from time to time.

His battle with Toni Kroos could very well define the outcome of tonight's match.

Central midfield: Luka Modric

2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric needs no introduction. With each passing day, the 36-year-old continues to prove that age is only a number for him.

He provided a mesmerizing assist to Rodrygo’s tie-equalizer in the quarter-final second-leg against Chelsea and assisted Benzema’s second goal in the first leg.

Expect the Croatian to make a telling impact in the semi-finals as well.

Central midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Widely hailed as the best midfielder in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne is set to make life uncomfortable for Los Blancos at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian midfielder is likely to be used as a false nine tonight and could look to use his long-range shooting ability to trouble his compatriot Courtois.

Having scored the tie-winning goal against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, the former Wolfsburg man should fancy himself to be the difference-maker once again tonight.

Right-wing: Riyad Mahrez

City right-winger Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons in 2021-22. Not only has he scored plenty of goals, but he’s also set up quite a few for his teammates.

In 42 appearances across competitions, the Algerian has bagged 23 goals and eight assists, making him Manchester City’s most efficient forward.

Expect the City winger to produce something extraordinary against the 13-time Champions League winners tonight.

Striker: Karim Benzema

Arguably the most in-form player in the world, Karim Benzema, can walk into any team's starting XI and improve it considerably.

The Frenchman is not only Madrid’s leading goalscorer (39 goals) and second-leading assist-provider (13 assists) this season, but he is also a man for the big occasions.

He scored two consecutive hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea, respectively, to help Los Blancos reach the semi-finals.

It won’t be surprising at all to see him produce another couple of influential performances agaist Manchester City.

Left-wing: Vinicius Junior

While Karim Benzema has been Madrid’s undisputed frontman, Vinicius Junior has been their most-improved player this season.

He has effortlessly linked up with Benzema, tormented defenses and scored plenty of goals.

The 21-year-old has 35 goal contributions (17 goals, 18 assists) in 45 matches across competitions, and we wouldn’t put it past him to add to his tally tonight.

