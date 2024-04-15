Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Mallorca to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City are also at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The home side thrashed Luton Town by a 5-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the latter's three victories.

Manchester City could become only the second team to knock Real Madrid out of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie in consecutive seasons after AC Milan achieved the feat in 1989 and 1990.

Manchester City have won their last three matches at home against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with each of these victories coming under Pep Guardiola.

The last five matches between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League have produced a total of 23 goals.

Real Madrid have progressed from only two of their last 10 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League in which they have failed to win the first leg at home.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction

Manchester City have been surprisingly inconsistent this season but seem to have found their footing ahead of this fixture. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland can be unstoppable on their day and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Real Madrid are seasoned campaigners in the UEFA Champions League but have a poor recent record at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

