Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit in a crucial semi-final encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent on the domestic front so far this season. Los Blancos edged Getafe to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been exceptional in recent weeks. The home side secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Everton over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid and Manchester City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the 11 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have lost only one of their last five matches against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and have won three of these games.

Real Madrid are winless in their last four matches away from home against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and have lost each of their last two such games.

Real Madrid have won their last two away games in knock-out matches against English opponents in the UEFA Champions League, securing victories against Chelsea and Liverpool this season.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 home games in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Lyon in 2018.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction

Manchester City have been in stellar form this season and seem to set to be on their way to a historic treble. The Cityzens did well to pull off a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the reverse fixture and will look to press their home advantage this week.

Real Madrid have dominated the UEFA Champions League in the recent past and have become synonymous with expertise in the competition. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

