Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th April 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of intriguing semi-final fixtures this week as European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have thrived under Pep Guardiola so far this season. The Cityzens thrashed Watford by a comfortable 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to be just as ruthless when they face Europe's most successful team this week.

Real Madrid are also at the top of their league table at the moment and have enjoyed steady progress under Carlo Ancelotti this year. Los Blancos eased past Osasuna with a comfortable 3-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a fairly impressive overall record against Manchester City and have won five out of eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's three victories.

Manchester City have a flawless recent record against Los Blancos and won both legs of their previous UEFA Champions League clash in 2020 by an aggregate 4-2 margin.

Real Madrid are winless in their last three matches against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has eliminated Real Madrid from the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League on two previous occasions and could become the first manager in the competition's history to achieve the feat thrice.

Real Madrid have a poor recent record against English teams in the UEFA Champions League and have won only one of their last six matches against Premier League sides.

Pep Guardiola has an impressive head-to-head record against Carlo Ancelotti and has won four of the six games that have involved the two managers.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Prediction

Manchester City have flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League for nearly a decade and will need to get their tactics right this week. The hosts have been virtually unstoppable on the domestic front and will need to replicate their form on the European stage.

Real Madrid have dominated La Liga this season and will need to work hard to get the better of one of Europe's best squads. Manchester City have the home advantage this week and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

