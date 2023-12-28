Manchester City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Luton Town this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens eased past Everton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 55 out of the 127 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 38 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their 11 matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League and have won each of their last six such games in the competition.

Sheffield United have failed to find the back of the net in their last five matches away from home against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Sheffield United are winless in their last nine matches against reigning champions in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming against Leeds United in 1993.

Manchester City have lost their final league game of the calendar year only once in their last 22 years, with their only such defeat coming against Liverpool in 2016.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Manchester City have excellent players in their ranks but have fallen behind in the title race. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish have stepped up for their team this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sheffield United have been in dismal form this season and will face a formidable test on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes