Manchester City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

Manchester City square off against Sheffield United at the Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday (April 22).

Sheffield are the only non-Premier League side left in the competition, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United contesting the other last-four clash.

City secured their place in the last four with a comfortable 6-0 home win over Burnley last month. Erling Haaland starred with a hat-trick, while Julian Alvarez contributed a brace, and Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet.

Sheffield, meanwhile, made the last four, thanks to a hard-earned 3-2 win over fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. Tommy Doyle scored the winner in injury time after his team had twice come from behind.

City played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Bayern Munich. In the process, they secured a place in the semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate win and extend their unbeaten run to 15 games across competitions.

Sheffield, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win over Bristol City on Tuesday in the Championship, keeping their third clean sheet in five games.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 125 times across competitions since their first meeting in League Division Two in 1893. As expected, City have a better record, leading 53-38.

City are winless in six FA Cup meetings with Sheffield, losing four times, including a 2-1 loss in 2009.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games against Sheffield, with these six games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Cityzens last won the competition in 2019, which was their last appearance in the final, too. They have a perfect record in the FA Cup this season, keeping clean sheets in four games and overcoming the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

They have a crucial Premier League game scheduled against the Gunners on April 26. So, manager Pep Guardiola is expected to tinker with his starting XI, as his men will be playing their fourth game in ten days. City have great squad depth, so they should be able to negotiate this hectic schedule.

The Blades, meanwhile, have won six of their seven games across competitions. They enjoy an unbeaten run in the FA Cup against the Premier League giants, but that could come to an end this weekend.

City have enjoyed a dominant run in the competition. Considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, they should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes

