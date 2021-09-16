Manchester City vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City are back in action with another Premier League fixture this weekend as they take on Southampton on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Southampton are in 14th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Saints held West Ham United to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to step up on Saturday.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are back to their effervescent best in the Premier League and are edging towards the top four. Pep Guardiola's charges thrashed RB Leipzig in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a good record against Southampton and have won 38 out of 95 matches played between the two teams. Southampton have managed 32 victories against the Cityzens and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 5-2 victory for Manchester City. Southampton struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-W-L

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: D-D-D-L

Manchester City vs Southampton Team News

Manchester City hold the upper hand

Manchester City

Zack Steffen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be included in the squad for this game. Benjamin Mendy is currently in police custody and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, John Stones

Unavailable: Zack Steffen, Benjamin Mendy

Southampton need to win this game

Southampton

William Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, and Theo Walcott are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Shane Long has recovered from COVID-19 but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: William Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott

Doubtful: Shane Long

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Southampton Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Jack Stephens, Valentino Livramento; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Nathan Tella, Moussa Djenepo; Adam Armstrong

Manchester City vs Southampton Prediction

Manchester City have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle this season. Pep Guardiola's charges have registered three league victories on the trot and have been impressive in the final third.

Southampton gave a good account of themselves last week but will need to play out of their skins in this game. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Southampton

