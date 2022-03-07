Manchester City vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

After a resounding 5-0 win in the first leg, Manchester City will look to put the tie to bed as they host Sporting CP at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Manchester City produced a thoroughly dominant display in Lisbon three weeks ago to nearly kill off their Round of 16 tie with Sporting. Bernardo Silva bagged a brace and Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet as they won the away leg 5-0.

If they can avoid a disaster at home, Manchester City will seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday. The Cityzens are in great form and thrashed rivals Manchester United this past weekend, beating them 4-1.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored two goals each as Pep Guardiola's men produced a thoroughly dominant display at the Etihad. The Premier League leaders are on a three-game winning streak and are very likely to extend it in midweek.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP have been quite inconsistent of late. Since suffering the 5-0 loss to City, they have won two games, lost one and drawn one. They have just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions, making this their worst run under Ruben Amorim.

Manchester City have one foot firmly in the quarter-finals and Sporting seem to have ran out of steam at a crucial juncture in the season. They did, however, win their latest outing in the league against minnows Arouca.

Manchester City vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Sporting CP have clashed three times till date. City have won twice while Sporting have won once. The last time the two sides clashed was in the first leg of this Round of 16 which Manchester City ended up winning 5-0.

Manchester City form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Sporting CP form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Manchester City vs Sporting CP Team News

Manchester City

Ruben Dias is sidelined for Manchester City with a hamstring injury. Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are the other players who will miss out due to injuries. Kyle Walker will miss the game due to suspension. Zack Steffen is a doubt as he is nursing a back problem.

Injuries: Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer

Doubtful: Zack Steffen

Suspensions: Kyle Walker

Sporting CP

Matheus Nunes is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha and Pote are all doubts after missing the weekend's game against Arouca. Islam Slimani is likely to lead the attack after scoring a brace on Sunday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Pote

Suspensions: Matheus Nunes

Manchester City vs Sporting CP Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos, Islam Slimani

Manchester City vs Sporting CP Prediction

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to name his strongest lineup here. Manchester City have played some great football in recent weeks while Sporting CP have struggled. This should be another comfortable win for Manchester City.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Sporting CP

