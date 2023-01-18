Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: 4 Players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in this week's midweek Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday (January 19).

The Cityzens have registered 39 points from 18 games and they currently occupy the second position in the league standings. They are also currently eight points behind league leaders Arsenal and will be eager to reduce the gap.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have registered 33 points from 19 games and they currently occupy fifth position in the league standings. Six points behind Pep Guardiola's team.

This fixture promises to be intense and the importance of a victory to either of the two teams can't be understated.

Hence, this article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The South Korean forward is arguably one of the finest and most clinical wingers in the league despite his inconsistency this season.

Son has netted four goals and has registered two assists in 17 Premier League appearances so far.

His experience and attacking threat will be highly needed in this encounter and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne - Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Belgian international is arguably one of the most outstanding midfielders in the league and his creativity has been significant for Manchester City in attack.

De Bruyne has netted three goals and has registered 10 assists in 18 appearances so far. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the league this season.

LiveScore @livescore



With only Fabregas doing so in more campaigns in PL history Kevin De Bruyne has now reached double figures for assists in five different Premier League seasonsWith only Fabregas doing so in more campaigns in PL history Kevin De Bruyne has now reached double figures for assists in five different Premier League seasons 👏With only Fabregas doing so in more campaigns in PL history 👀 https://t.co/jlMnUJW3cm

His vision is crucial for the Cityzens and it will be a fun watch to see if he can help his team in securing a much-needed three points.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Emirates FA Cup Third Round 2022-23

The Englishman is arguably one of the most consistent strikers in the league and his presence is always a priority for opposing defenses.

Kane has netted 15 goals and has registered one assist in 19 appearances this season. Similarly, he's the second-highest scorer in the league so far.

His attacking experience is highly needed in this encounter and it will be fascinating to see if he can help his team in securing a victory.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland - Manchester United vs City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Norwegian is the most clinical finisher in Europe and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Manchester City.

Haaland has netted 21 goals and has registered three assists in 17 league appearances so far. Similarly, he's the league's current top-scorer.

However, the 22-year-old has not netted a goal in his last three games across all competitions for Manchester City.

Parimatch Nigeria @ParimatchNG



vs. Chelsea

vs. Southampton

vs. Manchester United



Losing his scoring touch? Erling Haaland goal scoring drought continues.vs. Chelseavs. Southamptonvs. Manchester UnitedLosing his scoring touch? Erling Haaland goal scoring drought continues. ❌ vs. Chelsea❌ vs. Southampton❌ vs. Manchester UnitedLosing his scoring touch? https://t.co/SUaMFsXAkb

It will be interesting to see if he finds the back of the net in this encounter.

