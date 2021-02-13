Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 key battles that could decide the game | Premier League 2020-21 

Manchester City will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium in a marquee fixture this weekend in the 2020-21 Premier League.

The hosts come into the game as the form team in the league, after recently setting a new record for the most consecutive wins in all competitions in English top-flight history.

Both sides will be looking to pick up all three points for vastly different reasons, though. Manchester City need a win to steer further clear of the chasing pack at the summit, while anything other than a victory will see Tottenham Hotspur lose further ground in the race for the top four.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in a convincing 2-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur. The win was a classic Jose Mourinho tactical performance, as his side sat back and absorbed all the pressure from Manchester City before catching them out on the break.

Given the history between the two managers, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get one back over Jose Mourinho, which sets the game up nicely as a must-watch.

Both camps have been rocked by injuries, with Manchester City perhaps the harder hit of the two. Nevertheless, there are still several quality players available to both managers who could make a difference in this tie.

On that note, here are five key player battles to watch out for as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) vs Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Phil Foden has been in fine form for Manchester City this season.

Considering that Tottenham Hotspur are likely to sit back and absorb pressure from Manchester City, Jose Mourinho would have preferred the more defensive-minded Serge Aurier. However, the 28-year-old might not be fit for this clash, as he missed the midweek FA Cup clash with Everton.

Instead, Mourinho might deploy Matt Doherty, although the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man does not seem to have the full trust of his manager.

Regardless of whoever gets to play on the right flank of Tottenham Hotspur's defence will have their work cut out in keeping track of Phil Foden.

Foden's ability to cut in and shoot, as well as an eye for a pass, makes him an integral component of Manchester City's attacking play. The England international has grown by leaps and bounds this season, and has started justifying his comparisons with David Silva.

The Englishman played a starring role in Manchester City's demolition of Liverpool last weekend, and will be raring to go once more against Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) vs Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo will be charged with keeping Son quiet.

Son Heung-Min has been a revelation this season, and is currently enjoying his most prolific season in front of goal.

The South Korea international is a nightmare for opposition defenders. He possesses a knack for running off defenders' shoulders, and his one-two combo with Harry Kane is unrivalled throughout the league.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo is also enjoying a new lease of life this season, and has become the bonafide starting right-back for Pep Guardiola.

The Portugal international possesses the requisite attacking flair needed by Guardiola from his full-backs. But he must keep his attacking impulses under check, or else he could be hurt by Son.