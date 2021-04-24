Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Fan Rivalry Show

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in the Carabao Cup this Sunday as English football presents its first high-octane final of the season to viewers in India on Voot Select. The two Premier League giants have been impressive in the competition this season and their routes to the final have featured excellent performances against victories against some of the country’s best teams.

Ahead of Sunday’s big game between two of the Premier League’s ‘big six’, Sportskeeda “Kick-Off” series dissects the two squads and delves into the footballing battles that can make Manchester City’s match against Tottenham Hotspur a special fixture. Voot Select has also brought the two fanbases together before the high-profile final and has spiced up what is now another Premier League rivalry with a series of quizzes and contests.

Manchester City eased past Bournemouth and Burnley in the early stages of the competition before facing Mikel Arteta’s side in the quarter-finals. After an exchange of blows in the first half, Manchester City turned on the style after half-time to blow the Gunners away with a 4-1 victory. Pep Guardiola’s side then went on to edge arch-rivals Manchester United to a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals and, despite their recent struggles, hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur, by comparison, have enjoyed a slightly easier route to Sunday’s showpiece event but their ability to pull off a result cannot be underestimated. The North London outfit managed a comeback against Chelsea in the competition and will be intent on ending their trophy drought this weekend.

Building up to what is set to be a season-defining game this weekend, Voot Select features an intriguing discussion between passionate fans on both sides of the aisle. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reached out to fans across the world over the past few years and a victory in this game could work wonders for their global appeal.

The Carabao Cup final this weekend will play host to a game that will see several crucial battles across the pitch. Both teams have excellent shot-stoppers in Ederson and Hugo Lloris and the two stalwarts will have to be on top of their game to thwart the flurry of attempts that could potentially come their way.

The English giants also have two of the best strikers in the league’s history in their ranks. Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have a personal rivalry of their own and while the English captain has dominated the discourse this season, Sergio Aguero’s sparkling record at Manchester City makes him one of the Premier League’s best-ever hitmen.

The battle that could potentially decide the outcome of this game will likely take place in the midfield, however, with English prodigy Phil Foden facing off against a resurgent Tanguy Ndombele. Foden has been exceptional for Manchester City this season and his match-winning performances almost guarantee him a spot in Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have a match-winner of their own in talented winger Heung-Min Son. The Spurs star has scored an impressive 19 goals this season and gave the Cityzens incessant nightmares in his side’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City earlier this season. With Harry Kane unavailable for this game, interim manager Ryan Mason will likely turn to his South Korean ace to make an impact in the final third.

Manchester City have bossed this competition under Pep Guardiola and will fight for an astonishing fourth consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur have an ongoing silverware drought on their hands and will be equally desperate to make their mark on a game that has all the makings of a historic encounter.