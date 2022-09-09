Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged Marseille to a 2-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester City are in second place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive so far. The reigning champions eased past Sevilla by a 4-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are on an even footing and have won 65 matches apiece out of the 195 games that have been played between the two teams.

Tottenham Hotspur won both their Premier League matches against Manchester City and could become the first team to win three consecutive league games against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur have won four of their last nine away league games against reigning Premier League champions - as many as they had managed in the 49 games preceding this run.

Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League games at home and have scored at least three goals in each of these matches.

After a run of four defeats in 19 games, Manchester City have lost four of their last five matches against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur could go to the top of the Premier League table this weekend - the latest the Spurs have replaced Arsenal in the top spot in a season since 1984.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on defending their league crown. Erling Haaland has been virtually unstoppable so far and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur have grown in stature under Antonio Conte and have troubled the Cityzens over the past year. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

