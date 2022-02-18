Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another massive fixture this weekend as Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with league-leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency so far this season. Antonio Conte's charges slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are clear favourites to win the Premier League crown. The Cityzens dismantled Sporting Lisbon by a 5-0 margin in the Champions League and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Tottenham Hotspur and have won 65 out of 165 matches played between the two teams, with Spurs not far behind with 64 victories.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 11 Premier League home games against Tottenham Hotspur, with their previous defeat coming six years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur have won three of their last four matches against Manchester City and have show improvement against the Cityzens in recent months.

A victory this weekend could give Tottenham Hotspur their first league double over reigning league champions in over 35 years.

Since their defeat against Crystal Palace last October, Manchester City have earned 43 out of a possible 45 points in the Premier League, with 14 victories and one draw.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost three consecutive Premier League matches in recent weeks and have conceded seven goals in the process.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have excelled in the Premier League this season and are on an unprecedented unbeaten streak at the moment. The Cityzens have already carved out a nine-point lead over Liverpool and could take a massive stride towards their league crown this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled so far this year and have fallen behind in the top-four race. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raheem Sterling to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi