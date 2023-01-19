Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Cityzens suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 65 matches apiece out of 166 matches played between the two teams.

Manchester City have lost four of their last five matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Tottenham Hotspur did the league double over Manchester City last season and could become the first team to win three consecutive league matches against a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur have won four of their last nine away league games against reigning Premier League champions - as many victories as they had managed in the 49 such matches preceding this run.

Manchester City have lost their last two Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium - their longest such run at the venue since 2016.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have struggled to meet expectations this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Erling Haaland has been prolific this season and will need to step up in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

