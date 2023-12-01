Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur take on Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The North London outfit slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Cityzens edged RB Leipzig to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 66 games apiece out of the 168 matches played between the two teams.

Manchester City have lost only two of their last 13 home games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 3-2 margin in February 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur have won five of their last seven matches against Manchester City in the Premier League - more victories than they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City, the hosts have lost six matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - more league defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent during this period.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Manchester City have been in impressive form this season but will need to be more consistent to dethrone Arsenal from the top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens have stuttered against Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have improved under Ange Postecoglou but will be up against a formidable test on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes