Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where to watch the Carabao Cup final

The Carabao Cup final features two of England's biggest teams this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have had their fair share of problems in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Jose Mourinho last week and 29-year-old interim manager Ryan Mason has his work cut out for him against the Premier League’s most dangerous team. Spurs have been largely inconsistent over the past year and will need the likes of Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min to step up on Sunday.

Manchester City suffered a damaging exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea last weekend and have a point to prove against another London giant this week. Pep Guardiola’s side has been impressive in the Premier League but will need to resolve a few issues to remain clear-cut favorites going into this game.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Manchester City

John Stones received a straight red card against Aston Villa in the Premier League earlier this week and remains suspended for this fixture. In the English defender’s absence, Aymeric Laporte is likely to partner Ruben Dias as Manchester City look to thwart Spurs’ attack.

With Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness still a source of concern, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri are likely to be preferred in the midfield alongside Bernardo Silva. Phil Foden scored a crucial goal for his side this week and is set to be rewarded with a place in the starting line-up.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: John Stones

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane is currently carrying a niggle and might not play a part against Manchester City this weekend. With their inspirational captain unlikely to take the field, Spurs will have to play out of their skins in the final third to trouble the Cityzens’ defense.

Ben Davies has also been ruled out with an injury and will be replaced by Frenchman Serge Aurier in the Carabao Cup final. Gareth Bale found the back of the net against Southampton this week and will want to make a similar impact in this game.

Injured: Ben Davies

Doubtful: Harry Kane, Matt Doherty

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

India: 25th April 2021, at 9 PM

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur?

India: Voot Select