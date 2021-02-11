Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola's men having a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham, on the other hand, need a victory in order to keep in touch with the top four.

Pep Guardiola's side have been in unbelievable form, having won their last 15 games across all competitions. The Cityzens have conceded only eight goals in their last 20 matches and look to be well on their way to silverware this season.

Jose Mourinho's side have been in a rut of late. Tottenham have lost four of their last five games in all competitions and look completely off the pace.

Mourinho will need his side to pull off a huge performance against City on Saturday if they are to come away with anything from the Etihad.

Manchester City have won 15 consecutive matches in all competitions, a new British record 🤩



Their next match is against Tottenham - the last team to beat them 👀 pic.twitter.com/0HDX2iGhdE — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 11, 2021

Saturday's clash is sure to be a fiery one, as it pits two legendary rivals against each other in coaches Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

The Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle, with both sides getting two wins over the other in their last five meetings.

Advertisement

Tottenham, however, can boast a UEFA Champions League quarter-final triumph over Manchester City in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

Manchester City Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Manchester City vs Tottenham Team News

Manchester City will miss De Bruyne and Aguero

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will be sweating on the fitness of star defender Ruben Dias, who missed Manchester City's FA Cup clash against Swansea with a stomach bug. Spanish midfielder Rodri is also a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock during the FA Cup tie.

Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are out of Saturday's clash with injury while Sergio Aguero is not yet match fit.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Ruben Dias, Rodri

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho could be without both his starting full-backs. Sergio Reguilon picked up a muscle injury last month, while Serge Aurier injured his foot earlier this week.

Giovani Lo Celso is also out, as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury that occurred in December last year.

Injured: Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Since Manchester City last lost ...

Arsenal defeats: 8️⃣

Liverpool defeats: 6️⃣

Tottenham defeats: 6️⃣

Chelsea defeats: 5️⃣

Manchester United defeats: 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ayFACt0R6s — Goal (@goal) February 11, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Harry Kane

Manchester City vs Tottenham Prediction

Form is thrown out the window for matches like this. Both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will know what to expect when their sides come up against each other. That being said, one side is clearly better than the other at the moment.

We expect Manchester City to comfortably come away with all three points.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Tottenham